‘Christian marriage, divorce bill to be sent to law ministry for vetting’

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights will soon forward the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2017, to the Law Ministry for vetting.

This was stated by Minister of State for Human Rights Barrister Usman Jamali during a meeting with a nationwide delegation of Hindu and Christian Community leaders, who called on him in his office on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar was also present in the meeting, which was held regarding Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2017, and Hindu Marriage Act, 2017.

The visitors said the provisions in the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2017, should be in accordance with the Bible, while the Act regarding Hindu and Christian marriages should be enforced at provincial level.

They requested the minister to ensure speedy action in that respect. The visitors said the Christian Community after developing consensus among its members drafted bills on marriage and divorce and forwarded it to the ministry for consideration.

They said the National Commission on the Status of Women had forwarded the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill and Christian Divorce (Amendment) Bill to the Ministry of Human Rights in March 2012.

The Ministry of Human Rights is empowered to administer the bill. State minister Usman Jamali said his ministry would soon forward the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2017, to the Law Ministry for vetting. Minister Mumtaz Tarar assured the visitors that the ministry would follow the due process until the bill's approval from the National Assembly and Senate for enforcement.