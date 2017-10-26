New anti-PPP factors in Sindh

Prior to the next general elections, whenever these are held, we may see some new political realities in Sindh's politics. These may not immediately show their impact but will certainly give a serious wake up call to PPP – the strongest political force in the province since 1970 – since it was formed by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1967.

While the PTI – which has sped up its campaign in rural Sindh and is also trying to make inroads in urban centres after the split in MQM – may not get the desired results, if elections are held earlier or in 2018, but it can pose a threat to PPP, if it takes Sindh seriously.

Imran Khan has recently come hard on Asif Ali Zardari and is spreading his anti-corruption narrative among the Sindhi youth in particular. However, he is finding it hard in selling this narrative due to the presence of some controversial former PML-F leaders in the party. While defending his decision of accepting electable, he even surprised his own party leaders when he said, “We can't win elections merely with worker's support.”

One does not blame Imran, but he did lose some of the clean people in Sindh like late Meraj Mohammad Khan, Nadir Akmal Leghari and Nazim F Haji during the last 21 years.

While he is too busy in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his Sindh chapter struggled due to internal rift. In the last few months, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Wada and Firdous Naqvi tried their best but failed in giving the desire result and the last by-election in PS-114 turned out to be a disaster for the PTI.

Imran is now trying to take a new initiative both in rural and urban Sindh and has constituted a committee to deal with the situation. It is headed by Qureshi and comprises the abovementioned leaders as well as Liaquat Jatoi and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

It would be interesting to watch whether PTI would go for a seat adjustment, if not an alliance, with the newly-formed powerful, Grand Opposition Alliance [GDA] headed by Pir Pagaro. While the PTI unlikely to merge with GDA, which has decided to contest elections under one banner, one name and one election symbol, seat adjustment formula could pose some problems for the PPP.

The GDA mainly comprises electable and includes three former chief ministers – Ghaus Ali Shah, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto and Arbab Ghulam Rahim. And the presence of Jatois, Awami Tehreek of energetic Ayaz Palijo, former home minister Zulfiqar Mirza and the PPP-Workers has given some weight to the alliance. However, the absence of PTI, any of the MQM factions and more importantly the religious parties makes the grouping somewhat weak.

A serious challenge to the PPP in coming years would come from the religious parties, particularly from JUI-F which has already made inroads through a mushroom growth of madrasas. It has already alarmed the PPP in some of the by-elections.

The JUI-F led by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is already working on some constituencies, which it believes can surprise the PPP in case of direct fight between the PPP and the anti-PPP factions. Although the JI has never been strong in interior Sindh, it can make inroads in case the two parties revive the MMA.

The JI at present is looking to take advantage of the divided MQM factor and if they form an alliance with the anti-MQM factions like PSP or PTI, they can not only pose a threat to MQM but also to the PPP. They are already working on six to seven constituencies in Karachi, if not more.

An interesting entry into Sindh's politics would be of the MML, the political face of the jihadi outfit, Jamaat-ud-Dawa [JuD] which is not only known for its stance on Kashmir but also due to its massive social work in interior Sindh. The JUD, in the past, had also held big rallies in Karachi. But the MML is still facing problems in getting registration from the ECP and has challenged the decision in the High Court.

On the other hand, TLP [Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan] has already showed its presence in NA-120. They did not get enough votes but the total was more than that of PPP and JI. Now, they are looking for even better results in NA-4 Peshawar.

The TLP’s entry into Karachi would be interesting, particularly in the presence of Sunni Tehreek and JUP. If the three form an alliance, they pose challenge to JI and the MQM factions. Therefore, the elections results in Sindh would be something of a key for the PPP and Zardari's game plan at the Centre.

Zardari wants a landslide victory in Sindh so that he could play his cards well in the post-election scenario, if there is a ‘hung Parliament’. He has already caused a dent in some of the previously anti-PPP constituencies and also won over some of the past rivals.

Elections will be more interesting both in rural and Urban Sindh, if they are held after delimitation on the basis of provisional census results. Meanwhile, the option to delay elections by one year is also under serious consideration a question, if delimitation takes place after complete result – which is not possible before April next year.

However, the Supreme Court, which must be given the credit for ensuring the long-awaited census, can have the final say on the matter. But one thing looks certain. The PPP may not face a big challenge in 2018 elections in rural Sindh, but the presence of some new factors in politics has alarmed it with a sense of doing some visible and carry out some major development work, something which we recently witnessed in Karachi.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO