Centre not ready to put 96 Madaris on watchlist: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that terrorists entered the Sindh province from Balochistan and carried out their activities.

Talking to a 29-member delegation of the Foreign Service Academy here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the provincial government had made special security arrangements with the support of the Punjab government on their common border to prevent the movement of anti-state elements.

Murad Ali Shah regretted that the federal government was not ready to place 96 Madaris on watchlist despite provision of proof of their involvement in acts of terrorism in Sindh. He disclosed that the list of 96 Madaris was given to the federal government after a lot of hard work and investigation. He spoke of suspicious activities going on in these Madaris and said that terrorists were being extended facilities from there.

He said in the past there were prohibited areas in the city, sectarianism was on the rise and armed terrorists had entered the political and religious parties. He said the provincial government with the cooperation of citizens confronted these challenges and made the Karachi operation successful.

The chief minister pointed out that there was 'Dakoo Raj' in Sindh in 1980 and it was difficult to travel in the interior without police escort. He said the situation is much better today. He said the challenge before the government was to ensure continuation of peace in Karachi. Murad Ali Shah claimed that they had improved the governance, introduced reforms in police and reconstruction activities were continuing in Karachi.