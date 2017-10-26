Petition against handing over Dr Shakil Afridi to US

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday questioned that under what provision of law Dr Shakil Afridi was required to be held only in the Central Prison Peshawar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijaz Anwar put legal question before the petitioner and asked him to explain whether Dr Shakil Afridi’s transfer to any other place within the country or abroad would be contrary to the provisions of law.

The court further asked the petitioner to argue about the maintainability of the case in the next hearing.

The bench was hearing the writ petition, filed by senior lawyer Muhammad Khurshid, seeking an order from the court to restrain the government from the expected handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi, who allegedly helped the CIA track down Osama bin Laden, to the US.

The petitioner was seeking the court’s directions for both the federal and provincial governments not to shift Dr Shakil Afridi from the Central Prison Peshawar.

The lawyer had moved the high court at a time when the news of handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi to the US was circulating in the media.

The petitioner prayed before the court to issue direction that the provincial government would not shift Dr Shakil Afridi to another country on the order of the federal government and inform the court before shifting him to another province or country.

“We would think about request for handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi if received from the US,” the lawyer quoted Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz in the writ petition.

In facts and grounds to the petition, the lawyer submitted that the past track record of the rulers has saddened the petitioner as right from the Indus Water Treaty to the case of the Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav several questions were being raised over the inappropriate cases in the International Court of Justice.

Also, he pointed out that the rulers in the past had also given benefit of Diyat law meant for Pakistani citizens to the US citizen Raymond Davis in two murder cases and handed him over to the US.

The petitioner noted that once again against the law of the land it was feared that the rulers under American pressure would hand over the spy and convicted Pakistani prisoner Dr Shakil Afridi to the US.