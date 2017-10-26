Police directed to ensure peaceful NA-4 by-poll

PESHAWAR: Police have been directed to take action forthwith in case anyone created law and order situation anywhere in constituency NA-4 during the by-poll being held today.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Sajjad Khan, directed the police officers deployed in the area to ensure ban on pillion-riding, tinted glasses and misuse of loudspeaker.

Besides, the official directed to take immediate action in case of brandishing of weapons or creating any kind of law and order at the polling stations.

“The Rapid Response Force and the regular police would be on alert to act in case of any emergency. Besides, the troops of the Pakistan army would also perform security duty along with police during the polls,” said Sajjad Khan while talking to reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

As many as 14 candidates are in the run for the by-poll where voting is being held after the death of Member National Assembly Gulzar Khan a couple of months back. A total of 269 polling stations have been set up in the constituency.

The SSP operations added there would be ban on the use of mobile phone by the policemen while performing duty at the polling stations. “We would also visit different polling stations to inspect the security arrangements. We have already visited all the areas and inspected the security in and around the polling stations,” said the SSP operations.

The official added that more cops have been called from other districts and around 7,000 policemen would be deployed for security during the polls. Some roads in front of the polling stations would be blocked due to security reasons and traffic would be diverted on alternate routes, he added.