Media urged to raise awareness, counter propaganda against polio vaccine

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an orientation on Wednesday urged the media to help raise awareness level of parents and counter propaganda against the polio vaccine.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organsied the daylong session for Peshawar-based journalists in Islamabad. More than 30 journalists from print and electronic media attended the orientation workshop.

Coordinator for EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Rehman, Technical Focal Person Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, UNICEF Team Leader Dr Johar, Provincial Polio Eradication Officer WHO Dr Allauddin, Communication for Development Officer UNICEF Ejazur Rehman and communication experts were present on the occasion.

The EOC coordinator spoke at length about the establishment of the centre, its objectives and performance. He said that EOC was playing a significant role in containing the virus and made milestone achievements in this regard. The EOC coordinator said that the EOC had provided a platform to the government and all the technical partners to pool their efforts for polio eradication, identify issues and strategise accordingly.