Dr Ibadullah specialises in running PML-N’s

by-election campaigns

PESHAWAR: Lawmaker Dr Ibadullah believes he has gained enough experience managing the by-election campaigns of candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in recent years to claim that he has now become adept in doing this kind of work and achieving success in the polls.

Presently, he is heading the campaign for the PML-N candidate, Nasir Khan Musazai, in the by-election for the National Assembly constituency, NA-4 Peshawar. After having spent 25 days campaigning in the constituency, he is now waiting for outcome of the polling to be held on Thursday.

Dr Ibadullah, the Member of the National Assembly from Shangla district, is the younger brother of Amir Muqam, the PML-N President for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also served as federal parliamentary secretary for planning and development. The 43-year old lawmaker earlier remained the District Nazim for Shangla.

Based on his interaction with the voters in NA-4, Dr Ibadullah said he is convinced that the PML-N has an edge over other political parties. “I am not saying this because I belong to the PML-N. I have based my analysis on the ground realities. In all 26 union councils in the constituency, it is PML-N versus one or the other party in the by-polls,” he maintained.

“For example, PML-N’s Nasir Musazai is competing with PPP candidate Asad Gulzar in Shaikh Mohammadi, Mashogaggar and other adjacent villagers. The contest in Badaber area is between the ANP and PML-N and in Urmar the PTI is pitted against the PML-N. In the Koh-i-Daman area, the PML-N is ahead of others,” he pointed out.

Dr Ibadullah argued that the JUI-F support for the PML-N candidate in the NA-4 by-election wasn’t just verbal as is often the case in polls. “On the instructions of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, his party’s prominent local leaders attended our corner meetings and made speeches to motivate their members to vote for us. It is a true electoral alliance and will benefit the PML-N,” he added. He also pointed out that local leaders of Aftab Sherpao’s Qaumi Watan Party had also campaigned alongside the PML-N in NA-4.

He said another plus factor for PML-N was the development work done by Amir Muqam in NA-4 even though he wasn’t an elected member from the constituency. He reminded that Amir Muqam had once contested from NA-4 and bagged sizeable number of votes despite losing. “He built a network of PML:-N cadres and built alliances and supplied gas and electricity to villages. All this is now proving invaluable for the PML-N in running an effective election campaign,” Dr Ibadullah recalled.

Reiterating his credentials as a manager of by-election campaign, Dr Ibadullah said he campaigned for 17 days in the by-polls for PK-8 Peshawar and achieved victory for the PML-N candidate despite the PTI’s dominance in Peshawar district. He pointed that in another by-election in PK-85 in Swat, he managed the campaign for PML-N’s Qaimoos Khan and got an extra 6,000 votes compared to his tally of 10,000 in the 2103 general election. “Though the PML-N nominee lost to PTI’s Dr Haider Ali, we did very well and came a close second,” he recalled.

Dr Ibadullah claimed he also took part in the by-election campaign of PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore for 15 days, organized 17 corner meetings including the biggest one in the constituency and mobilized the 15,000 Pakhtun voters. “I and my volunteers played a role in PML-N win in that by-election,” he maintained.

According to Dr Ibadullah, he also campaigned for 10 days in the NA-120 by-election in Lahore, mobilized the 13,000 Pakhtun voters and held the biggest public meeting in the constituency. “We played a role in achieving victory for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the by-election,” he recalled.