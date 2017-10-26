UK to deport 700 illegal migrants to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British government has decided to deport 700 illegal Pakistanis and a list in this connection has been handed over to the Pakistan government which has been confirmed by the interior ministry.

Sources said the British government in a combing up operation against the Pakistani illegal migrants has nabbed 700 Pakistanis from different areas of the country.

After completion of necessary formalities, the list has been handed over directly to the Pakistan government. Four names in the list have not been identified yet and they will be sent back to Britain.

Sources said illegal migrants will be deported through five chartered flights. First flight with 144 Pakistanis will reach Islamabad today (Thursday). Sources further said FIA has obtained list of Pakistanis living illegally in Britain. They will be arrested on arrival at the Islamabad airport for initiating action against them.