Irsa no more representing provinces, Federation

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (Irsa), responsible for equitable water distribution among the four federating units, is no more a representative body of provinces and Federation as Punjab and the central government currently have no representation in the water regulator owing to which its performance has been affected badly.

Irsa is a federal organisation, established under the IRSA Act of 1992 in the wake of inter-provincial Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) of 1991. Irsa spokesman confirmed that the regulator is working without the Punjab and federal member. However, he declined to offer further comments on the reasons for long delay in the said appointments. The surface water regulator consists of five members with one from each province and one from Federation, but since the retirement of Rao Irshad Ali Khan as Member Punjab in 2016, the important position remains vacant.

Well-placed sources revealed that secretary Irrigation and Power Department of Punjab is acting as member under an ad hoc arrangement. "On account of his pressing engagements in his department, Irsa feels difficulty while dispensing the day-to-day water regulation and because of this very fact, the output of the regulator gets affected," said the sources.

Official sources told that Irsa has no federal member for the last six years. Sindh had sent a nomination for the federal member, but the Centre didn't appoint him. Then government of Sindh moved the Sindh High Court which gave verdict that it is the prerogative of the federal government to appoint the federal member, but having domicile from Sindh province. The Ministry of Water Resources challenged the SHC verdict in Supreme Court three months back arguing that it is the sole prerogative of federal government to appoint federal member from any province not from Sindh necessarily.

However, the federal government appointed the chairman of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) as federal member in negation of the water apportionment accord. After the retirement of the FFC chairman, acting FFC Chairman Ahmad Kamal acted as federal member but also retired on September 12, and since then there is no representation of the federal government in Irsa. More importantly, it was the turn of the federal member to act as Irsa chairman, but because of no appointment of federal member, Balochistan Member Sher Zaman Khan is now acting as the Irsa chairman.

Meanwhile, official sources said the government of Sindh again sent a nomination to the Ministry of Water Resources for federal member in the regulator 15 days ago. The Sindh government has nominated Zaheer Haider Shah for the slot of the federal member. The response of the federal government is still awaited on the new move of the Sindh government. The Sindh chief minister has sent the nomination of Syed Mazhar Ali Shah as Member Sindh for the third time and to this effect he has written a letter to the prime minister.