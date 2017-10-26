60 MNAs ready to quit PML-N: Sh Rasheed

MULTAN: Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday categorically stated that more than 60 MNAs were ready to jump from PML-N, including 20-25 MNAs of south Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here at Multan Press Club, he said the renegade MNAs would join any party, following the decision into Hudaibia Paper Mills case. Sooner or later Shahbaz Sharif would be caught in Hudaibia Papers Mills case which will be a turning point in the politics of the Sharif dynasty. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would lead the PML-N, he claimed.

Rasheed predicted that Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen will be honourably acquitted from their cases. “It is not likely that next general elections will be conducted in 2018 as they are not possible without delimitations after the 2017 census. The census report is due in June 2017,” he added.

He said the country was passing through very crucial circumstances. Nawaz Sharif has understood his saying but now it is too late. “Nawaz Sharif has decided not to confront and he will soon surrender from his confrontation policy. Nawaz has been in power for the last 40 years but he could not develop his substitute. Even his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif cannot become his substitute,” he claimed.

Rasheed said south Punjab would witness the major political fight. Even some ministers are ready to quit the PML-N. He predicted that soon Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would induct his own finance minister to replace Ishaq Dar.

He said notables were involved in Rs 1,200 billion worth mega corruption scam of Hudaibia Paper Mills. The case would prove the last nail in Sharif family’s coffin, he claimed. He appealed to the Supreme Court for early trial of Hudaibia Paper Mills case. He predicted more references against Sharif family regarding their properties in Dubai and London. He prayed for the better health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif. “Maryam Nawaz was preparing to contest from Begum Kulsoom’s seat from Lahore. Maryam is responsible for the debacle of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

The AML chief appreciated performance of NAB Director General Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, saying he took off with a great beginning. He demanded across the board accountability. Criticising constitutional amendment, he said the amendment was brought for one person which was tantamount to ridiculing the judiciary.

Sheikh Rasheed will address a public meeting in Muzaffargarh on Thursday (today). He will also address a public meeting in Multan on Friday. MNA Jamshed Dasti, AML south Punjab president Babu Akram Ansari and a large number of workers were also present on the occasion.