NA-4 to show electoral weight of Tehreek-e-Labaik

ISLAMABAD: Thursday’s by-election to NA-4 Peshawar will throw up the electoral weight and relevance of the Tehreek-e-Labaik, the follower of executed police commando Mumtaz Qadri for murdering Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, after its abrupt emergence in the NA-120 Lahore by-poll with a good vote tally.

In Lahore, the Tehreek-e-Labaik nominee had stood third by securing 7,130 votes after the winner, Begum Kulsoom of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the runner-up, Dr Yasmin Rashid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Buoyed up by its performance in NA-120, the Tehreek-e-Labaik has fielded its candidate in Peshawar.

The Lahore fight was orchestrated in a fashion to whittle down the vote-bank of the PML-N. For this purpose, 43 candidates were sponsored to confuse the voters to pick up their favourite representative from a long list of contestants appearing on the ballot paper.

The PML-N claimed that the candidates of the Tehreek-e-Labaik and Milli Muslim League (MML) were put forward to reduce its victory margin because the votes they got traditionally were cast in its favour. Nobody forecast or expected that the candidates of these two parties would win. However, it transpired to everybody subsequently that they could play the spoiler’s role that they did. The MML representative had got fourth position in the contest, pushing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami cardholders to distant embarrassing slots.

In the Peshawar clash, the same objective is intended to be achieved, but this time the target is unclear. However, the contest will gauge how far the Tehreek-e-Labaik will be able to impact the major parties specifically the PML-N in the future general elections.

Neither the Tehreek-e-Labaik nor the MML has a large say in most federal and provincial constituencies across Pakistan, but they have pockets of support in certain areas but this too is not enough to make their candidates to win in any area.

The jumping of the Tehreek-e-Labaik and MML in the electoral fray for NA-120 was widely taken with a pinch of salt by those who have been opposed to the use of the “religious card” in the electoral politics to marginalize mainstream political parties. The overshadowing of the major political forces will be disastrous for Pakistan.

Obviously, the Peshawar outcome will also establish the electoral worth of five key political parties, which had come out with good performance in this constituency in the 2013 general elections. It will underscore the changes, if any, in their strengths compared to the previous time.

Apart from the PTI, the PML-N, PPP, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have their own considerable sway in NA-4.

In view of their electoral standings, it is difficult to predict as to who will finally clinch the seat. However, an alliance between any two parties would have become formidable to be in a position to carry the day. But everyone wants to show its own electoral power.

In 2013, the PTI had got the seat with an impressive lead, leaving its rivals far behind. It is now a great test of the performance of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) particularly Imran Khan, who has been engaged in a relentless campaign for over four years against his every political rival but has not focused on the governance of the province his party has been ruling.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, who is the linchpin in the hectic electioneering of the PML-N candidate, also faces a great test of his political power and shrewdness. He is a known convincing campaigner.

The effects of the July 28 Supreme Court judgment in which Nawaz Sharif was ousted as the prime minister and a member of the National Assembly, may also emerge in the by-election.

However, the protracted judicial proceedings in the Panama case had not negatively impacted the PML-N in the successive by-polls.

It will also be seen how far the ongoing references against the deposed prime minister will affect the Peshawar by-poll against the PML-N. The NA-4 fell vacant due to the death of PTI’s dissident Gulzar Khan, a former bureaucrat. His son Asad, who is tasting the electoral politics for the first time, has been sponsored by the PPP.

The PML-N has put up the same candidate, who had contested the 2013 elections. Tehreek-e-Labaik nominee Allama Shafiq Amini is also contesting the election for the first time.