IHC suspends arrest warrants for Imran

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday suspended non-bailable warrants of arrest for PTI Chairman Imran Khan that were issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 12.

An IHC larger bench, headed by Justice Aamer Farooq with Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb as its members, suspended the warrants of arrest and issued notices to the ECP and Akbar S Babar, seeking their reply by November 7.

Legal counsel for Imran Khan, Babar Awan, argued before the court that the ECP issued the warrants of arrest beyond its powers that gave mental agony to his client and his political opponents got a chance to criticise him.

Advocate Awan said that his client had duly submitted his reply to the ECP show-cause notices and despite this, warrants were issued, which reflects the bias of the poll supervisory body.

The larger bench observed that previously it had suspended bailable arrest warrants and then ECP issued non-bailable arrest warrants. The IHC bench said that it could suspend proceedings at the ECP as it had to decide the jurisdiction of the poll-supervisory body to initiate contempt of court proceedings.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had challenged his non-bailable warrants of arrest by the ECP, saying that the cases formed against him were politically motivated by his opponents and on behest of the ruling party.

Imran Khan, in his petition, claimed that he was facing multiple cases at different forums with "dignity, respect and humbleness at his command". The PTI chairman has cited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Akbar S Babar as respondents.

An IHC larger bench is already hearing Imran Khan's petition against the powers of ECP to initiate contempt proceedings. Previously, a larger bench on September 20 had suspended the bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan also issued by the ECP.

The petitioner adopted before the court that on September 29, a full bench of the ECP heard the contempt of court matter against him and the petitioner duly submitted his reply. Despite the fact, the ECP on October 12, through a short order, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him to which the petitioner is aggrieved and the same order be impugned.