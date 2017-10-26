Thu October 26, 2017
National

October 26, 2017

Factories in Lahore: Industrial units sealed over pollution

Lahore: On the instructions of Minister for Environment Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, a number of industrial units have been sealed in the provincial metropolis for causing environmental pollution and as a preemptive measure to control smog. The industrial units sealed included Roshan Steel Mills located along Ring Road,  Masood Steel Mills, Ring Road, Eastern Steel Mills, Ring Road, H-B Steel Mills, Cast Furnaces, Hassan Steel Mills, Mominpura, Babri Steel, Shahid Industry, Mominpura. According to Environment District Officer, the industrial units were polluting the environment.

