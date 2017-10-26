Liaquat Baloch

LAHORE: JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said Ulema and Mashaikh would have to come forward once again to lead the nation and foil the conspiracies in the country to abolish the laws with regard to the belief of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat. Talking to a delegation at Mansoora on Wednesday, Liaqat Baloch said the government so far had neither made public the report of the official committee headed by Raja Zafrul Haq on the sensitive issue nor exposed and punished the elements who tried to change the legislators’ oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.