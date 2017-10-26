Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Liaquat Baloch

Liaquat Baloch

LAHORE: JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said Ulema and Mashaikh would have to come forward once again to lead the nation and foil the conspiracies in the country to abolish the laws with regard to the belief of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.  Talking to a delegation at Mansoora on Wednesday, Liaqat Baloch said the government so far had neither made public the report of the official committee headed by Raja Zafrul Haq on the sensitive issue nor exposed and punished the elements who tried to change the legislators’ oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement