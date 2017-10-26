16 workers injured as molten metal substance falls

HARIPUR: Sixteen workers of a steel mill sustained burn injuries when molten metal substance fell on them here on Wednesday.

As per information gathered from police and eye-witnesses, the accident took place at around 8.10am when workers of Mustehkam Steel Mills situated in Phase-III of Hattar Industrial Estate were working at the mill. They said the chamber carrying very hot liquid fell on workers after its rope broke, causing severe burn injuries to 16 of them. All the injured were shifted to Wah Cantonment hospital as there was no burn unit in Haripur. Six of the injured were also reportedly to be in critical condition. Police have registered a criminal case against the factory administration under section 337L.