Sacked teachers ask KP govt to implement SC order

MANSEHRA: The sacked teachers on Wednesday threatened to commit self-immolation if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government didn't follow the Supreme Court's orders to reinstate them.

"Over 300 male and female teachers were sacked by the provincial government purely on political ground. However, the apex court restored all of us but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not issuing our posting orders even months after the court's verdict," Fauzia Bibi told reporters during the protest rally.

The rally, which was taken out from outside Mansehra Press Club, culminated at the same place after marching through various roads.

The participants of rally, who were holding banners and placards inscribed with their demands, threatened to commit self-immolation if the government doesn't issue their posting orders. Fauzia said 300 male and female teachers were dismissed in 1998 on political ground.She said that they moved the Peshawar High Court for justice, which restored all of them on their respective positions but the Education Department challenged the verdict in Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of PHC in its ruling on May 24 this year but even then the Education Department is reluctant to implement the court order," she added.