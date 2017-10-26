PML-N’s sincerity has no match in Pak history: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a new history of hard work, trust, honesty and struggle has been written with regard to progress on energy projects.

The energy projects launched by the PML-N government are proving a milestone in the development of the country. The CM expressed these views while talking to PML-N elected representatives on Tuesday. He said the country got rid of darkness of load-shedding spanning over 15 years after completion of a number of energy projects during the last four and a half years. The Punjab government was also setting up a gas-based 1263-megawatt plant to meet future energy needs. He said sincere steps taken by the PML-N government had no match in the 70-year history of the country. Under the CPEC, the projects of electricity generation through solar, wind and hydel power were being established all over the country. He said work on a number of CPEC-related projects was being carried out day and night in Punjab and all these initiatives were moving towards completion.

He said China had invested in different sectors of Pakistan to the tune of billions of dollars and added that more than 36 billion dollars had been invested in energy projects alone. He said the Chinese investment opened the doors for foreign investment in Pakistan.

The chief minister said untiring efforts of the PML-N government for overcoming the energy crisis yielded results and it was the fruit of the efforts of the government that thousands of megawatts of electricity had been added to the national grid. As much as 1320 megawatts of electricity was being produced by the Sahiwal Coal-based Power Plant while 3600-megawatt gas-based power plants had been completed in a record period of time. Similarly, a 400-megawatt solar energy project had been completed at the Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur.

He said the process of national development had been geared up due to economic policies of the government and added that the PML-N was carrying forward the agenda of public welfare as a sacred mission. However, some political elements obstructed national development, among whom the sit-in group was on the forefront. The anti-people policies of the sit-in group had been exposed and the opponents of public development faced defeat at every front.

He said national resources were plundered in the past and the cronies of a dictator made a dacoity of billions of rupees at the Bank of Punjab. A cruel game was played in the name of energy projects during the PPP tenure. He said these elements left no stone unturned to destroy the country. He said these people should first peep into their conscious before giving lectures on transparency.

He said the PML-N government was free of corruption and its opponents could not bring proof of corruption of even a single penny. More than four years’ time period of the PML-N government was self-evident with regard to transparency, public service and honesty. He said there was no room for anarchy and negative politics in the country as people wanted prosperity and solution to their problems. The PML-N government would successfully carry on national development, he said.

Meanwhile, in a message on the World Polio Day, the CM said this day provided an opportunity to reiterate the commitment to work with utmost zeal to eradicate this disease from the country.

“A polio-free Pakistan is our mission and all resources are being utilized to provide a safe and secure future to our children. The Punjab government is running a composite awareness campaign to eradicate polio,” he said, adding that the government was taking all possible steps to make Pakistan polio-free. He also expressed grief over the death of Justice (R) Hamid Mirza.