Turk activists in Amnesty case reject ‘terror’ charges

ISTANBUL: Eleven human rights activists, including Amnesty International’s top two figures in Turkey, went on trial on Wednesday on terror charges, rejecting the accusations in a case seen by the rights watchdog as a test for the judiciary. All bar two of the activists -- who include two foreigners -- have been behind bars since a police raid in July on a workshop run by Amnesty on an island off Istanbul. They face up to 15 years in jail if convicted after the trial at Istanbul’s main court. The accused include the director of Amnesty Turkey Idil Eser, who was detained in the raid by police on the workshop on the island of Buyukada.