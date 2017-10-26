Thu October 26, 2017
World

AFP
October 26, 2017

Malware attack hits 200 targets

MOSCOW: A malware attack that hit a Ukrainian international airport and Russian media outlets had almost 200 other targets in those countries and other European states, an internet security firm said on Wednesday. The "BadRabbit" malware that struck on Tuesday appeared to be the largest since "NotPetya" was launched from the same two countries before affecting the rest of the world in July. The ransomware infected devices through a number of hacked Russian media websites, with a message appearing demanding  before the user’s files could be recovered, the Russian security firm Kaspersky Lab said.

