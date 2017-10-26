Thu October 26, 2017
World

AFP
October 26, 2017

Iraqi Kurds offer to freeze independence vote

ARBIL Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish leaders offered on Wednesday to freeze the outcome of last month’s vote for independence, taking a step back in a major crisis that prompted Baghdad to seize swathes of disputed territory.

The offer came as world powers scrambled to avert any further escalation of the conflict between the key allies in the fight against the Islamic State group that has seen more than 30 combatants killed.

Washington, Moscow and the United Nations have all pressed Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani to open talks with Baghdad on a way out of the crisis sparked by the fateful September 25 vote that he called.

The Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Barzani, said it would "propose to the (federal) government and Iraqi public opinion... the freezing of the results of the referendum... and the start of an open dialogue... on the basis of the constitution."

