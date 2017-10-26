Moeen pens new long-term deal with Worcestershire

LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has signed a fresh five-year contract with newly promoted Worcestershire, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, set to jet out to Australia ahead of the Ashes series on Saturday, joined the county from neighbouring Warwickshire in 2006.“It’s happy days,” said Ali, whose deal keeps him at New Road until the end of the 2022 campaign. “To commit my future and probably the rest of my career to Worcestershire is a fantastic feeling.”

Ali, who had one year remaining on his current deal, is one of England’s key players, meaning he played little for Worcestershire this season as a result.He only made three county championship appearances in Worcestershire’s promotion campaign and participated in six one-day matches.

But director of cricket Steve Rhodes said the left-handed batsman and off-spinner was a central figure for the county, who will play in division one of the championship next year after being crowned division two winners.

“Moeen is our England player and it’s important for us to have an England player,” said Rhodes. “It’s also important for our dressing room, our players, our staff and our members and supporters and everyone involved at the club.”