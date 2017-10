Zubair, Nauman reach Beaconhouse Open U-18 semis

KARACHI: Zubair Raja and Nauman Aftab reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles category at the 1st Beaconhouse Open (national juniors and seniors tennis championship) at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.

In the under-18 singles quarter-finals, Zubair beat Oaunudddin (Pak Custom) 6-3, 6-3. Nauman got walkover against Shiraaz Bhand of Hyderabad. In the under-16 singles quarter-finals, M Dada thrashed Oaunuddin 6-0, 6-0 and Nauman Aftab defeated Rayyan Jawwad 6-1, 6-2.

Mahatir Muhammad beat Ghufran Fiaz 6-4, 6-3 and Asher Mir won against Hasnain 6-1, 6-1 in the under-14 singles quarter-finals. In under-10 singles quarter-finals, Nadir Mirza beat Zain Ehtasham 9-7; Danyal Paracha beat Rayyan Aman 8-3; and Mir Saqib beat Nael Mirza 9-7. In the 45 plus singles first round, Karim Gul Agha defeated Khurshid Ali 6-3, 6-0 and Abdul Saeed smashed Abdul Waheed from Bahawalpur 6-0, 6-0.