Barcelona start King’s Cup defence by thrashing Murcia

MADRID: Barcelona began their King’s Cup defence in convincing fashion as they romped to a 3-0 victory at Real Murcia on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

The Catalans, who are aiming to win the trophy for a joint-record fourth year running and 30th time overall, picked a heavily rotated side without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or captain Andres Iniesta, but made light work of their third-tier opponents.

Paco Alcacer scored the opening goal in the 44th minute, steering a header home after Gerard Deulofeu carved out a cross.Deulofeu, Barcelona’s most lively player, netted the second just six minutes after the break with a superb individual dribble and tidy finish.

Highly rated Barcelona B striker Jose Arnaiz slammed home the third from the edge of the box in the 56th minute on his debut, to put the game beyond the hosts.Elsewhere, there was a surprise in Soria as second division Numancia stunned Malaga 2-1 thanks to two goals in stoppage time, meaning the sinking Andalusians are yet to win this season.

Sevilla thrashed Cartagena 3-0 away from home, Valencia earned a 2-0 win on their travels at Real Zaragoza, Getafe went down 1-0 at home against Alaves and Cadiz were defeated 2-1 by visitors Real Betis.