Shakib seeks Bangladesh turnaround

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: Shakib Al Hasan will be Bangladesh’s third captain on a disappointing tour of South Africa as they seek to regain some pride in two Twenty20 internationals, starting here on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s all-time leading all-rounder was reappointed T20 captain after a seven-year gap following the retirement from the format of Mashrafe Mortaza.He takes over a squad that has already suffered humiliating defeats in two Test matches and three One-day Internationals.

So poorly have Bangladesh performed that Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim and one-day skipper Mortaza were unable to hide their frustration in comments to Bangladesh media.“I am not able to motivate my players or guide my bowlers,” Rahim was quoted as saying after the Tests.

Mortaza said after the one-day games that “neither the batsmen nor the bowlers took responsibilities”.While Bangladesh’s batsmen were always expected to struggle in South African conditions, the bowlers have been the most conspicuous failures on the tour.

With no new faces in the T20 squad and leading bowler Mustafizur Rahman having returned home because of injury, Shakib appears to have the odds stacked against him.

SQUADS

South Africa: JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed.