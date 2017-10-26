Johnson backs ‘very interesting’ shot clock

SHANGHAI: World number one Dustin Johnson threw his weight on Wednesday behind a European Tour initiative to try out a shot clock to speed up play, calling it “very interesting”.

Time will be of the essence at next year’s Austrian Open when penalties will be imposed on players exceeding a stopwatch on each shot, European golf’s ruling body the EPGA said this week.

The June tournament, to be renamed The Shot Clock Masters, will be the first time in history that golfers have a time limit on each shot. Failure to keep to it will see them penalised a shot.It is hoped the move will reduce round times by 45 minutes and the American Johnson is all in favour.

“I think it would be very interesting, you’d see a lot of guys getting penalties on our (US PGA) Tour,” the 33-year-old said ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions, which tees off here on Thursday.“That would be quite fun, actually. I’d have plenty of time but there’s a lot of guys that wouldn’t.“They would be getting a penalty on every hole.”