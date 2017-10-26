‘STA has built 14 courts in 10 years’

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has developed 14 courts in the province under its Infrastructure Development Initiative in the last 10 years.

“This project was started some 10 years ago,” said Senior Vice President STA Khalid Rehmani while talking to ‘The News’. “We offer to develop free cemented tennis courts to interested parties if they have 120x60 feet space,” he said.

He added that recently they built another court at Abdullah Girls College which became operational on October 17. This was sponsored by Asif Ismail of Premier Cables, he added. “We provide net poles and their erection, net, accessories, lining boundaries. Then we hold a 15 to 30 days camp,” said Rehmani.

He added that they started developing tennis courts from PECHS Girls College, and later built courts at Khatoon-e-Pakistan College, at Ayub Khoro Stadium, Larkana, and were now working at Jacobabad Girls College.“We also developed courts in Rashidabad, Tando Allahyar. And people are coming to play tennis,” said Rehmani.

“Our next project is at Jutt Lines Number 1 School. Our aim is to provide them tennis courts at their doorstep. We conducted four or five events at Khatoon-e-Pakistan courts,” said Rehmani.“We are the only ones in Pakistan developing free tennis courts at schools and colleges. We also conduct camps at temporary tennis courts,” said Rehmani.

He added that these camps were conducted under their Junior Tennis Initiative and the purpose was to have non-stop activity. “We have so far conducted 100 plus events in last two and a half years,” said Rehmani.Recently, STA conducted a camp at Anjuman Islamia Girls College, Liaquatabad, in which around 350 students from 15 schools participated.