Bravo stars as City see off Wolves in shootout

LONDON: Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the Premier League leaders’ hero as they beat Championship table-toppers Wolves in a penalty shootout to book their place in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Despite chances at both ends, the Etihad Stadium clash was still scoreless after 30 minutes of extra time, sending the tie to spot-kicks.Bravo, much criticised after some unconvincing displays last season and making just his third appearance of this campaign, saved successive penalties from Alfred N’Diaye and Conor Coady in a shootout where the kicks were taken using the ABBA formula.

Sergio Aguero sealed a 4-1 shootout success with a cheeky Panenka chipped penalty.Arsenal, who changed their entire side from the 11 that beat Everton 5-2 in the Premier League last weekend, were five minutes away from losing to second-tier Norwich City at the Emirates.

But England Under-19 striker Eddie Nketiah equalised for the Gunners just 15 seconds after coming off the bench to send the game into extra-time at 1-1 with his first senior goal after Josh Murphy’s chip had given the visitors the lead.

And the 18-year-old Nketiah ensured Arsene Wenger’s men would be in the quarter-final draw when he headed home the winner.Premier League basement club Crystal Palace were knocked out after suffering a 4-1 loss away to Bristol City despite taking the lead at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako put the Eagles ahead in the 21st minute. But second-tier Bristol City hit back through goals from Matt Taylor, Milan Djuric, Joe Bryan and Callum O’Dowda.

Elsewhere Jesse Lingard scored twice as League Cup holders Manchester United saw off Premier League rivals Swansea 2-0 in south Wales as Jose Mourinho’s men bounced back from a shock league defeat by Huddersfield.

This result gave Mourinho a win in his 400th game in English football and he told Sky Sports: “Of course I still get the same thrill from it, but 2004 was a long time ago.”

“I am more mature and have a different way to react to things,” the Portuguese manager added. “I’m the same. I want to win and I hate losing.”Bournemouth, fresh from just their second Premier League win of the season last weekend, enjoyed a 3-1 victory at home to Middlesbrough while Leicester City, without a manager since sacking Craig Shakespeare, came from a goal down to beat Leeds United, like Boro a Championship club, by the same scoreline.