Green-shirts gradually improving: Farhat

KARACHI: Chief coach Farhat Khan has said that Pakistan senior hockey team’s performance in Asia Cup was satisfactory and that it was gradually improving.

“Because of missing of goal-scoring chances we did not win two important matches despite taking lead,” he told ‘The News’. He said the rival teams had been playing international matches regularly and they had the services of those players who had experience of more than 100 matches. “On the other hand Pakistan hockey team is passing through a rebuilding period. Our team had not played much international hockey before the Asia Cup. But our players fought bravely and gave tough time to each team,” he argued.

He said that modern hockey’s techniques could not be taught to players overnight. “We will have to be patient and give some time and experience to our players so that their confidence is restored and they are converted into a winning combination,” Farhat said.

“Compared to the World Hockey League in England where we were defeated by six and seven goals, in Asia Cup our performance was much better. India, South Korea, and Malaysia are strong teams and against them we played well. We gave tough time to them. Against Malaysia and Korea we took lead and against India, in the last match, we did not allow them to score in two quarters and put them under pressure, got five PC, but unfortunately could not sustain it,” the chief coach said.

He said that weaknesses were identified in Asia Cup. “We missed many goal-scoring chances. We made some wonderful moves and had chances but failed to make the most of them and it was due to lack of experience. When they play tough hockey against strong opponents regularly, they will get better,” Farhat added.

He further said that there was also need for more efficiency in penalty corners. “Against Bangladesh we scored three goals on penalty corners, but against India we got five penalty corners but failed to score even once. There is need to work harder on PC drills and good finishing in the D area,” the chief coach said.

He said that Asia Cup performance proved the boys had talent. He said the four-nation tournament in Australia would be a good opportunity. “Insha Allah the experience of Asia Cup matches will help us in that tournament. Australia, New Zealand and Japan are all tough teams. We will have to do hard work,” he said. The four-nation tournament will be played in Melbourne from November 8-12.