Pakistan seeking foreign sailing coaches

KARACHI: Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) plans to get the services of a few international coaches for some days for the Asian Games, slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2 next year.

“We plan to bring in three coaches for five to seven days, most probably in March or April,” PSAF secretary Commander Akram Tariq told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. “We have to train our players in laser class, 470 and RS:X for the Asian Games. We are negotiating with Ireland, Argentina, Singapore, Thailand and a few other nations. Hopefully, we will bring in good coaches to train our best players,” he said.

Tariq hoped that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would also back the federation in its cause. “Definitely the PSB will help us,” he said. The secretary said that Asian Games was the main target of the federation. “Every effort will be made to provide solid training to the sailors,” he said. He said that preparations for the Games had been going on for four months. He added that it was very important to provide international exposure to the sailors ahead of the Asian Games.

“Unless you provide exposure to them at the top level it is not possible for them to perform at a major stage,” he said. “So we are going to feature in the 24th Al-Bareh International Sailing Regatta in Bahrain in December. And in June Asian Sailing Championship will be held in Jakarta. It is the venue of the Asian Games, so competing there will help the sailors learn about the environment which will be helpful for them in the Asian Games,” the official said.

The Asian sailing body wanted to organise the continental event in December 2017. It was postponed to May 2018 but on Wednesday the ASAF officially announced that the 17th Asian Sailing Championship would be held in Jakarta from June 24-30.

“The Asian Sailing Championship is expected to see more than 200 sailors from across Asia competing in 12 classes,” the ASAF said.“The event is set to see the continued campaign towards Asian Games 2018 and Tokyo Olympics 2020 for most of the national sailing team and development squads announced by most of the Asian nations,” it added.

PSAF is going to hold national championship in wind-surfing (RS:X class) here at Korangi from October 27-29. Trials for the Asian Championship will also be held during the event. Keeping the Asian Games in focus a resolution has been passed in the PSAF general council which says no sailor will shift from his class till the continental spectacle in Indonesia.

“There was stiff opposition by some people but we did it for the betterment of the game,” said Tariq, who was not happy with the skills of the players Pakistan has. “The issue is that people aren’t attracted by this sport here in Pakistan. We are going to hold an open sailing meet in Clifton in near future for public. We will provide them the equipment. We want to engage people,” the official said.

Tariq said that financial issues had been a major impediment in the way of sailing promotion. “For solid growth you need money. We have support of Navy and the PSB is also helping us,” Tariq said. It is pertinent to mention here that the armed forces contribute more to the development of sailing in Pakistan as they own clubs.