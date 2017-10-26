Haseem announces retirement

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Abdul Haseem Khan has announced retirement after being “disheartened by the attitude of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)”. Addressing media here at his residence on Wednesday, he said he was disappointed by the decisions of the new selection committee ahead of Asia Cup.

He had failed to make the cut. “I don’t think the selection committee has any criteria for selecting the players,” Haseem said. He said that the behaviour of the PHF with the players was the reason behind the decline of the national game in the country.

He added that the level of hockey in the country had already gone down. “The situation is going to be alarming in the coming years,” the former captain said. He said that he attended the camp for the Asia Cup but the selection committee ruled him out saying he was not fit. “I performed with consistency in the camp; even scored two goals on the final day, but the selection committee rejected me,” he said.

He said that this was not the first time he had been treated in such a manner. In 2014, too, the selection committee had dropped him saying he was not performing well.He said that in 2006 the national team competed in the junior championship and he was the top scorer with six goals.

He said he performed well when the team won gold in 2010 Asian Games. He was also part of the team when it clinched bronze in Champions Trophy in 2012.“Despite serving the country with full dedication, I have faced such treatment from the federation,” he said.

“I will carry on playing for my department and club but I am not in a mood to play for Pakistan again in this scenario,” he said. Haseem said that he was appalled by the behaviour of Hasan Sardar as he had been so supportive throughout his career. “I accept Hasan Sardar as my uncle but his statement disappointed me a lot,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from Hasan Sardar but now I think he has changed,” he added. He said that Pakistan had performed well under the supervision of Roelant Oltmans in 2010. “I believe foreign coaches have given better results,” Haseem said.