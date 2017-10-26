Clarification

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Director General Directorate (Media Cell) has clarified a news item ‘Public still waiting for transfer letters of their property,’ published in ‘The News’ on October 20, 2017, says a press release.

According to the RDA public relations officer, Director of Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Kinza Murtaza is not absent but she is on Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC).

He also stated that RDA has no Director General (DG) since 2014, and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division is also working as DG RDA. On directives of Talat Mahmood Gondal, Commission Rawalpindi/DG RDA, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate (MP&TE), RDA issued NOCs to 44 approved housing schemes and taken action against more than 30 illegal housing schemes falling in the vicinity of RDA. Khalid Iqbal adds: This reporter stands by his story.