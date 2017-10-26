CADD officers told to examine schools’ upgradation

Islamabad: The meeting of the steering committee was held to oversee the progress and quality of work on the physical up-gradation of Islamabad's educational institutions under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme.

Minister of State for the Capital Administration and Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and minister of state for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Maryam Aurangzeb jointly chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Secretary CADD Nargis Ghalloo, Advisor of CADD on Education Ali Raza and other members.

Project Director of the PMERP briefed the Committee that civil works is in progress in all the 200 schools included in this phase of the project and will be completed before the end of December. The committee expressed satisfaction over the speed and quality of work in schools.

In the meeting, Dr. Tariq directed the CADD officers to personally examine the upgradion work in the schools and maintain proper record of monitoring. He directed the project director to take the relevant principals and local political representatives on board regarding the civil works.

Dr Tariq said a sum of Rs2.74 billion is earmarked in the current phase for the physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 200 schools of CADD. In the Pilot Project, civil works on 22 schools have been completed.

The programme is focusing on the establishment of new class rooms, libraries, laboratories, washroom blocks, raising of boundary walls, provision of furniture for students and teachers, security arrangements and other civil works.

Under the project, a ‘Wall of Fame’ will also be erected in schools which will contain photographs and ‘sayings of wisdom’ of national heroes to provide useful information and motivation to the children.