Doctors forum to honour Fata health director

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Doctors Forum has announced it will honour FATA director (health services) Dr Jawad Habib with the 'Best Performance Award' for turning around the healthcare system in tribal areas.

The announcement came after a delegation of the PML-N Doctors Forum led by Dr Abid Khan visited various government health facilities in FATA to examine patient care. Dr Abid told 'The News' that the visitors found the health department's performance in tribal areas to be satisfactory especially compared with previous years.

He said at most FATA health centres, patients got free medicine, doctors and paramedics did their respective duties regularly and diligently, and first aid, gynaecological and emergency services were available.

Dr Abid said the forum would give away the 'best performance award' to FATA director (health services) Dr Jawad Habib for bringing positive and effective changes to health department in tribal areas.