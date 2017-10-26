Work place held at FJWU

Rawalpindi :Quality Enhancement Cell organised one day training workshop on Management Skills: Improving the Quality of Administration at Workplace here on Wednesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Objective of the workshop was to train the administrative staff of grade 17 about the goal setting and performance management strategies to build healthy and productive teams. Participants also learn how to collaborate in situations where conflict arrives, to diffuse tension, and drive more creative outcomes while building consensus and creating new understanding. They also learn to determine different staff behavioural styles quickly.

While addressing the audience resource person of the workshop Fazeel Ahmad Abbasi, Trainer at COMWAVE and Allama Iqbal Open University said that this management skills workshop helps managers to understand that increased communication and trust are the keys to leading team members and long-term organizational success. He also explains the time management skills, stress management skills, management tools and SWORT analysis.