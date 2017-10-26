Call to turn youth into active contributor to development

Islamabad :Children and youth are the assets of our country and we will have to make them useful knowledge seekers and active contributors for well being of society.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman during a visit to the ‘Sultana Foundation Justice Yusaf Saraf Centre for Research, Rehabilitation and Mainstreaming of out of school children’ here.

During the visit, the minister was briefed about the activities of Sultana Foundation in the field of education. He lauded the Sultana Foundation for its work in the field of education with its special focus on out of schools children. the present government took number of steps for the promotion of education in the country as number of out of school children decreased during the last three years.

The minister noted that Islamabad Capital Territory stands number one regarding reduction in number of out of school children as there is 55 per cent decrease in out of school children in ICT, 23 per cent in Punjab, 14 per cent in AJK, 9 per cent in KP while improvement regarding reduction in out of school children in Balochistan and Sindh was seen minimal during last three years. Talking about technical and vocational education, Baligh Ur Rehman said that technical and vocational education is as mush important as conventional education.