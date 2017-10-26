Pakistan relies on commercial banks for shoring up reserves

Islamabad: As a fall out of depleting foreign currency reserves, Pakistan’s reliance on short term borrowing from commercial banks has gone up as the government raised $458 million through this mode of financing for shoring up reserves in the first quarter (July-Sept) period of the current fiscal year 2017-18.

Out of total loans and grants disbursements of $1.506 billion received by Pakistan from all multilateral and bilateral creditors, almost one third or $458 million have been obtained through commercial bank borrowing just in first three months of the current fiscal year.

The economic managers claim with full conviction that they fought for each and every basis point attached to such transaction and made all out efforts to get highly favourable price for borrowing dollar inflows but many independent economists believed that it was considered as the easiest mode of financing where the government was making last ditch efforts to demonstrate that its reserves were standing at comfortable level and conveying to the international market that Islamabad should be labeled as ‘desperate borrower’ keeping in view its intentions to approach the bond market for raising $2 to $3 billion next month.

“Although, the Finance Ministry has opened bidding for selection of banks to accomplish upcoming transactions on account of Sukuk and Eurobonds but so far selection of banks was not yet announced,” said the official sources and added that this indecisiveness was going to cause heavy price to the country, making it crystal clear that the government was giving confusing signals about its direction as to how they intended to move ahead for overcoming the arising challenges on external front of the economy.

The government raised $205 million through short term commercial borrowing in September 2017 and $253 million in first two months (July and August) 2017. It is relevant to mention that the government had envisaged generating $1 billion in shape of short term commercial borrowings in whole financial year 2017-18 but it had already obtained borrowing of $458 million just in first three months.

According to the official data of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), China remained the largest bilateral donor as Beijing provided $239.7 million to Pakistan in shape of loans in first quarter of the current fiscal year. The Islamic Development Bank (short term) facility disbursed $338 million during the first quarter of 2017-18.

According to official announcement made by Finance Ministry here on Tuesday, Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday to review matters related to the Economic Affairs Division (EAD). Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and EAD attended the meeting.

Secretary EAD briefed the Minister on his participation in the Pakistan-European Union (EU) Joint Commission Meeting held in Brussels earlier this month. He informed that during the meeting the two sides welcomed continued growth in their broad-based relationship, and appreciated the implementation of the EU-Pakistan 5-year Engagement Plan (2012-17). He said that they looked forward to further deepening the relationship, especially through the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

Secretary EAD also briefed the minister on the progress of the various ongoing development projects. He apprised the Minister of ongoing negotiations with various donor agencies for finalisation of projects in the pipeline.

Finance minister said that the progress of disbursement of foreign grants and loans for infrastructure and energy projects should be diligently monitored. He emphasised the need for timely disbursement of funds so that the people at large can benefit from successful and timely completion of the projects.. He urged EAD to undertake all efforts for efficient utilisation of the funds. Finance Minister directed EAD to maintain close coordination with federal ministries as well as the provincial governments in this regard.