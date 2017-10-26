Baloch students continue to boycott QAU classes

Islamabad :Students of the Baloch Council, one of the six student councils of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), continued to boycott classes for the third consecutive day on Wednesday against the expulsion of colleagues over the campus violence earlier this year.

Activists of the Baloch Council and Mehran Council had an armed clash in May prompting the administration to expel and rusticate 42 students. Two of the expelled students and eight of the rusticated ones belonged to the Baloch Council and the rest the Mehran Council.

The Baloch Council students were part of the Quaidian Students Federation's recent strike, which led to the suspension of academic and administrative activities on campus for 15 days. The strike ended after the administration accepted most demands of the protesters but the Baloch Council kept protesting linking end to it to the reversal of the expulsion of colleagues.

On Monday (Oct 23) when classes reopened academic and the days after it, including Wednesday, the Baloch Council activists boycotted academic activities and staged a peaceful protest promising to continue doing so until the restoration of their expelled and rusticated colleagues.

They were led by Baloch Student Council chairman Kamran Baloch, who was also expelled over the May violence. QAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf however said the expelled students couldn't be restored after the rejection of their appeal by the syndicate, the university’s supreme decision-making body.