PTDC MD stresses training of manpower in tourism

Islamabad :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan met Executive Director of College of Tourism and Hotel Management Asif Javed on Wednesday at the college here.

He said that training of manpower in tourism and hospitality sector is much needed today so that people involved with the industry adopt professionalism and provide services of international standards to incoming tourists. PTDC Motels Staff will also be trained. He added that PTDC is making all efforts to promote and develop tourism in the country. We are about to hold a UN World Tourism Organisation Conference in Pakistan in January 2018, where delegations from all over the world will participate.

This initiative will help us in projecting a soft, peaceful and tourist friendly image of Pakistan to the world. I have categorised tourism into different sections that include Religious, Adventure & Sports, Aviation and Winter Tourism. Proposal for establishment of a Think Tank on Tourism Development is also under consideration. Keeping in view the increasing tourist flow at popular tourist destinations and lack of accommodation facilities, we are installing prefabricated rooms in our existing motels whereas camping and tent village facilities will also be available.

Ch. Ghafoor said that we need assistance of College of Hotel and Tourism Management (COTHM) for training of PTDC Motels and Hotel staff for the very reason that PTDC is well-known all over the world of its unique structure and safe environment. Providing international standard facilities to domestic as well as international tourists is at our top priority. Trainings of chefs, waiters, banquet, food & beverages and front office staff for PTDC will improve their skills.

Executive Director Asif Javed said that the college has provided trainings to over 13000 students for the last two decades. Those students are serving different international airlines, prominent hotels etc. Currently over 6,000 students are under training with different branches of the college. COTHM is ready to provide maximum possible assistance for training of PTDC staff.