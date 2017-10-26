National Capacity Building Institute inaugurated at PCRWR

Islamabad :Equipped with latest equipment and facilities for training and research on water, the National Capacity Building Institute (NCBI) was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony of NCBI was held at Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Headquarters. Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Ambassador Republic of Korea Jin-Wook Kim jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of NCBI.

The project has been completed with Korean grant-in-aid of Rs258 million. Korean government has provided training to the local professionals for serving the institute. The first course has commenced in the institute on the subject “Water Management in Barani Areas”.

On that occasion, Minister of State for Science and Technology appreciated technical and financial assistance of Korean Government for establishing the institute and appreciated the efforts of PCRWR for successfully completing the project.

While addressing on the occasion, Ambassador of Republic of Korea Jin-Wook Kim highlighted the role of knowledge and capacity building for socio-economic uplift and development. He shared the experiences of Korea for its development and informed that Korea targeted its education sector while embarking on development plan. Now the Korea’s education system is one of the best in the world. He therefore, emphasized on human resource development for boosting the economic growth and assured continued assistance of Korea for Pakistan. DG Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Chung Jong Hyok also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Yasmin Masood while addressing the session, emphasized that the importance of water is beyond doubt. However, its adequate availability is under pressure due to rapid population growth, urbanization, industrialization and climate change impacts and faces multiple challenges. The secretary emphasised on innovative approach and latest technologies for solving the water related problems.

PCRWR Chairman Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, in his keynote address, highlighted the importance of institute and its future plans for building capacity of water sector professionals. He also shared the PCRWR achievements and initiatives in water sector and assured PCRWR’s commitment for sharing knowledge and expertise with trainees.