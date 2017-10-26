French musicians enthral audience at Lok Virsa

Islamabad :In its calendar of events for the month – yes, Lok Virsa has a regular calendar of events these days - a ‘one of its kind Concert Impromptu’ was held at the newly opened Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre.

The concert was organised by Alliance Française and the French Embassy and featured five French musicians - Yves Charpentier, Violaine Dufes, Jean-Christopher Murer, Guillaume Merlin and Pierre Fatus. ‘Le Concert Impromptu’ is a wind quintet and they play unplugged. They also took part in the ‘Heritage Now,’ Festival that was held in Lahore last weekend to promote cultural ties between Pakistan and other countries.

This was the second concert to be held at this newly opened, renovated venue and it was well attended by music lovers that included a few diplomats; members of civil society; students and media representatives all of whom had come to enjoy some soothing music. The pleasant weather added to the ambiance, which was really nice - except for the glaring yellow lights shining on the audience.

According to the blurb given about them, ‘since 1991 the Concert Impromptu transforms the stage and invites audiences to join them in an intimate experience. Their Cross Operas are interdisciplinary shows that transcend academic limits by reuniting music with its original, primordial energy. Impervious to passing fads, the Concert Impromptu invests itself in the risks inherent to contemporary music creation. The Concert Impromptu revolutionizes the concept of classical music performances, offering audiences a lush sensory experience.’

The quintet played a few compositions of European composers – I cannot say which ones as the sound was not clear - and concluded by playing together with Pakistani musicians Salman Adil (flute) and Dr Taimoor (sarangi). This combined performance sounded rather melancholy but the lively ‘juggalbandi’ (a kind of duet) between Salman and the French flutist drew repeated applause from the audience. It was certainly the highlight of the performance!

After the performance Executive Director Lok Virsa, Fauzia Saeed, thanked the audience; Alliance Francaise and embassy of France for their cooperation and hoped it would continue in future. She also appreciated the musicians for their ‘brilliant performance.’ “We are renovating one hall after another in Lok Virsa and naming them after famous women artists so we can bring them back into the mainstream cultural milieu from where they have been missing in recent times,” she said, “So far we have renovated three. The younger generation of Pakistanis should know and respect their women icons in the field of performing arts.”

Bouquets were presented to the artistes; a photo shoot and ‘selfies’ followed and the event came to an end. It was an evening well spent!