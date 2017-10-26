Seminar on poverty alleviation held

Islamabad :In connection with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day seminar titled ‘Alleviation of Poverty & Our Social Responsibilities,’ says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar while Imran Nadeem, Member of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the seminar.

NCSW chairman in his address deliberated that the government has taken initiatives to eradicate poverty and hunger. Government is providing aid to low-income families through Benazir Income Support Programme and other programmes. Through these effective policies, living standard of the people is improving. Poverty is an International issue and there are various standards to determine this problem. In Pakistan, women and children are more prone to this issue.

Among other issues, deficiency of food is the biggest challenge and 27.5% of the total population of Pakistan is living below the poverty line. It is our collective responsibility to work for their betterment. It is a good omen that Pakistan is ranked at 4th number among the most charitable states. Many philanthropists, private NGOs are working side by side to meet the challenges of poverty and hunger among which ‘Akhuwat’ is worth mentioning.

National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) is also working for the eradication of hunger and poverty. Edhi Foundation has worldwide reputation in human welfare activities. National Council of Social Welfare is encouraging and enhancing the capacity of NGOs / VSWAs. Soon, these efforts will bear fruit and this social menace has been eliminated.

Other speakers including Imran Nadeem, member of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, Dr. Haroon Sarwar, assistant chief planning commission, Government of Pakistan, Manzoor Hussain, programme manager, NRSP and Tahir Mehmood Qureshi, director, National Council of Social Welfare have said in their lectures that poverty has many types and shaped however, there must be enough wages for the poor and working class, so that they may meet the household expenses.

Fair distribution of resources can help to meet this challenge of population explosion and it is another reason for growing poverty and hunger. Both public and private sector should focus this issue in order to set a prosperous society.