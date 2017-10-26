JI holds students convention and Haqooq Tulaba rally

Rawalpindi: A large number of students participated in a grand Haqooq-e-Tulaba (Rights of Students) rally which was taken out here from Liaquat Bagh to Committee.

The rally which was organized by Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT) was organised in order to highlight problems being faced inside the educational institutions and students and protection of rights of students.

The rally started at end of a day-long Students Convention which was addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central ameer Senator Sirajul Haq at Liaquat Bagh. Students coming from across the Punjab province attended the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq regretted that education sector has never been on top of priorities of Governments resulting in domination of private sector in this field. He said that it was manifesto of Jamaat that every student from primary to the university level would get free education.

Later, Nazim-e-Aala IJT Pakistan Sohaibuddin Kakakhel and Punjab Nazim Saad Bin Haroon led the rally, the participants of which were carrying IJT flags and banners inscribed with demands for resolution of problems of students.

Sohaibuddin speaking on the occasion said reduction of fees, increase in budgetary allocations for the education and restoration of students union were on top of their demands. He said the students were also facing many other problems including poor infrastructure of institutions buildings, insufficient number of schools and college buses.

He said the government need pay attention on the education sector and restore the past reputation of public sector educational colleges and schools to restore confidence of students and make education in access of all.