AIOU announces October 30 last date of receiving researchprojects

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that October 30 will be last date for receiving research-projects and business ideas that will be placed at the forthcoming national expo.

Research scholars from all the educational institutions of the country, other than AIOU have been invited to participate in the grand event that is scheduled to take place here on November 15.

The projects and business ideas should be sent to Director, office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) AIOU before the stipulated date.

The two-day event is meant to tackle the issue of unemployment, with a motto ‘say no to economic dependency’ and to motivate the idea ‘Be job developer, and not a job seeker’. It will enable the researchers to showcase their projects for marketing as well as developing linkages between academia and industry.

The innovation and creative work of the researchers will help them to seek entrepreneurship in the relevant industry. It will be first-ever career-making activity at the University’s level, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a pre-expo training workshop.

The University follows China’s model promoting students’ entrepreneurship so as to enable the youth create earning opportunities through creativity and innovation. The expo will also serve as ‘Start up’ for the students to undertake their own small-scale business, he added.

While highlighting the AIOU’s consistent endeavour promoting research culture in the country, the Vice Chancellor said now they have embarked upon a plan to provide the students an opportunity to showcase their research-based projects for its use by the relevant industry. “We believe that the academic research must contribute to the country’s socio-economic development,” he added.

The expo is being organized in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant institutions and it will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic uplift through innovative ideas.

Over the last three years, the University has been focusing on promoting research culture in the country, through various means including publishing research journals and holding national and international conferences. In a short span of time, fourteen research journals were published and about twenty-four conferences were arranged.