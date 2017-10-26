Prime minister orders withdrawal of CDA summary

Islamabad :Timely action taken by upper house of the Parliament House, saved 1400 acres of land of the National Agricultural Research Council (NARC) from going to hands of the land mafia.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, on Wednesday informed the Senate standing committee on National Food Security & Research that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had approved the proposal of the Ministry for withdrawal of summary of Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the re-planning of NARC land into residential scheme and cancellation of lease agreement between CDA and NARC.

However, it is still mystery as to who was behind the move of moving a summary to the Prime Minister through CDA for conversion of land meant for agricultural research into a housing scheme. However, the attempts to serve interests of land mafia who was eying on the precious were foiled.

It may be pointed out here that on July 08, 2015, an Adjournment Motion was moved by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed regarding proposed conversion of 1400 acres of land of National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) by the CDA to be converted into residential and commercial plots

Reason for moving this Adjournment Motion was that the Chairman, CDA moved a summary to the Prime Minister on 31.03.2015 for re-planning of 1400 acres of land, leased out to the NARC for revenue generation, with the proposal to convert it into a housing society to be developed by a third party Developer.

The Committee considered this matter in various meetings and after detailed discussions and deliberations as well as listening the view point of CDA, PARC and other concerned stakeholders, decided as under:-

The Committee felt that PARC has invested millions of rupees in developing infrastructure, setting up research stations and laboratories since1975. It has made valuable contribution in the field of agricultural research. For the reason as stated above the Committee feels that there are no justifiable grounds for the cancellation of the lease agreement”.

The Report of the Committee was presented before the House and the same was also sent to the ministry. Immediately after the expiry of two months period, a compliance report was sought from the CDA in the meeting of the Committee dated 19.01.2016.

The CDA in the meeting informed that no action has so far been taken however the matter would be placed before the CDA board so as to take their decision in consonance or otherwise.

The Chairman of the Committee Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah moved a Motion for breach of privilege of the House and the Committee against the Chairman CDA for non implementation of the decision of the House.

It is pertinent to mention that case No.16466-G/2015 filled by the employees of NARC against the CDA on similar matter was already pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and during the hearing on in January, 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan endorsed the report of the Standing Committee and placed it on record as operative part of the order.