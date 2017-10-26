Saira condoles Dr Fikri’s death

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Saira Afzal Tarar visited the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) here on Wednesday for condolences on the demise of WHO’s Regional Director Dr. Mahmoud Fikri who passed away on October 17. Recording her impressions in the condolence book, Saira said the sudden demise of Dr. Fikri is a huge loss for the global health community. Dr. Fikri was a great friend of Pakistan and visited the country twice during his short tenure of eight months. His services to global health shall always be remembered.