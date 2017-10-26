CDA raises minimum wages

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to raise minimum salaries of its contingency, daily wages and muster role employees to Rs15,000 per month.

The increase has been in view Government’s policy of fixing minimum wages of workers. Summary to this effect will be sent by Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada to CDA Board for its approval.

Member Administration has said that present CDA Administration is working to elevate living standard and working condition for CDA Employees. Transparent and merit based policies are being formulated to improve working conditions and living standard of CDA employees. Government Accommodation and medical facilities have also been made accessible to all CDA Employees in transparent manner.

The concerned wing of Capital Development Authority has been directed by Member Administration to prepare the summary of revision of minimum salary of daily wages, muster roll and contingency employees to the limit of Rs.15000/-.

Around 2500 employees of capital development authority will benefit with proposed move. Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has further said that more welfare projects for CDA employees are also on the card.

Meanwhile, the CDA management has issued different orders regarding posting and transfers of 16 officers Dr. Sultan Muhammad, Medical Officer (BS-17) of Capital Hospital, CDA has been assigned the current charge of the post of Associate Dermatologist (BPS-18) in addition to his own duties for a period of three months.

An officer of BS-18, Capt (r) Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Director Emergency and Disaster Management/Director Sports and Culture, CDA on deputation basis has been repatriated.