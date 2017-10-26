Cabinet approves bill for separation of PIMS from medical university

Islamabad :Ratifying the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLL), the Federal Cabinet Wednesday approved the bill for amendment of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Act 2013, thereby levelling the ground for separation of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from the medical university.

While the government is now expecting the All Employees’ Movement for Restoration of PIMS to call off its strike, which has been continuing since October 2, the protesting medical and non-medical staff, as well as nurses and paramedics, appear inclined towards continuing a token strike till such time that a notification for separation of the two entities is issued and their dream becomes a tangible reality.

“We are happy to have crossed one key hurdle but we still have a bumpy path to tread,” the spokesman of the PIMS Restoration Movement Dr. Asfandyar Khan stated, as his fellow protesters cheered and danced to celebrate the Cabinet’s decision in a charged atmosphere akin to PTI rallies.

“We will not be duped this time. We will convene a general body meeting of employees at 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday), and after holding consultations with all stakeholders including our worthy professors, who did not falter in their resolve to support the separation of PIMS from SZABMU, we will announce our future line of action,” Dr. Asfandyar added.

Meanwhile, in his address in the Senate, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured that SZABMU will continue to function in its present form, and that the decision will not impact students in any way. “Both PIMS and SZABMU will have separate administrative structures.

However, PIMS will remain a teaching hospital and allied institution of SZABMU,” he stated. Dr. Tariq too was under the impression of the ongoing strike at PIMS being immediately called off in the wake of the Cabinet decision. But that did not happen.

“The token strike will continue tomorrow (Thursday), with the OPD remaining open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. as per current practice. We will announce our future roadmap vis-à-vis continuation or discontinuation of the strike after our meeting,” Dr. Asfandyar stated.

Dr. Tariq Fazal, on the other hand, remarked, “Let it be clear to all that PIMS

has not been separated because of the employees’ strike, which has been going on since 2013. It was former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who ordered instructions for separation of PIMS from the medical university.”

The inordinate delay in resolving the matter, which has been pending for almost four years now, has spelled huge inconvenience for patients as the hospital’s entire medical fraternity and support staff have abstained from duties for almost four weeks now.