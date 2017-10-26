‘5,000 teachers to be sent abroad for training’

LAHORE :Schools Education Department held a briefing for the members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions on different educational reforms at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, Special Adviser to CM Rana Muhammad Arshad and Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed were also present on the occasion.

According to a handout issued here, Schools Education Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik gave the briefing to the participants on the ongoing programmes of school education sector. He said that school education was being transformed according to the international standards. He said that 500 teachers had been given prizes on their meritorious services in the field of education by the Punjab government recently.

He said that traditional respect of teachers was also being fully promoted in society as the teachers played a key role in promotion of education. He said 5,000 teachers from across Punjab would be sent to the world-renowned educational institutions for their capacity building. He said that Punjab Tianjan Technical University was being established and technical education had been introduced in 1,109 public schools located in different districts. He said that a hotline would be introduced next month in the public sector schools to facilitate the parents so that they could keep abreast of the educational progress of their children. Meanwhile, he said, the British Council had selected public sector schools in Punjab for its international award which was a proof of international trust in the educational reforms of the Punjab government. He said that a special programme had been launched to educate the children of brick kiln workers along with the start of Zewar-e-Taleem Programme in 16 selected districts to educate the girls there. The government is continuously working to provide all the missing facilities in schools, he said. The government has established 5,000 classrooms under the earlychildhood educational programme and 5,000 more classrooms would also be established in the ongoing financial year.