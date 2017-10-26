LWMC to launch new project for hospital waste disposal

LAHORE :To control illegal recycling of infectious hospital waste, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is going to launch a comprehensive IT-based storage, collection, transportation, treatment and disposal system of infectious waste from health care units of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare units and private healthcare units.

Figures collected by LWMC revealed that total infectious waste generated in Lahore, including all healthcare units of SHC&ME Department, P&S health department and private sector is 17,537 kg per day. The LWMC officials said the project ultimately aims at improving overall existing situation of Hospital Waste Management System in tertiary care hospitals, healthcare units of Primary & Secondary Health Department as well as private healthcare units by providing state-of-the-art infectious waste treatment facility along with awareness and training to implement Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 for preventing the environment and the public health in most feasible manners.

Figures revealed that with a capacity of 1,500 beds, Jinnah Hospital is generating 1,287 per kg infectious waste per day, Mayo Hospital with 2,081 beds generates 1,733 per kg infectious waste per day, Services Hospital has 1,196 beds and its daily waste generation is 1,336 kg.

With 1,000 beds, Lahore General Hospital generates 1,105kg infectious waste daily, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has 862 beds and its daily generation of infectious waste is 814kg, Punjab Institute of Cardiology has 347 beds and it daily generates 321kg infectious waste and Children Hospital & Inst. of Child Health has 684 beds and it generates 444kg infectious waste, figures revealed.

Mian Munshi DHQ-1 Teaching Hospital has 149 beds and it generates 563 per kg infectious waste per day, Lady Aitchison Hospital with 200 beds generates 168 per kg infectious waste per day, Government Shahdara Hospital has 300 beds and it generates 586kg infectious waste daily, Government Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Hospital has 200 beds and it generates 425kg infectious waste daily, Lady Willingdon Hospital has 235 beds and it generates 157kg infectious waste daily.

Figures disclosed that the 100-bed Said Mitha Hospital generates 247kg infectious waste daily, Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital has 150 beds and it generates 564kg infectious waste daily, Government Mozang Teaching Hospital has 100 beds and it generates 247kg infectious waste daily, Punjab Institute of Mental Health has 1,400 beds and it generates 751kg infectious waste daily and Punjab Dental Hospital with 30 beds it generates 36kg infectious waste daily.

Figures also suggested that there are 199 major private hospitals in Lahore having approximately 10,584 beds. It can be evaluated that 5,477kg infectious waste is estimated to be generated on daily basis, figures revealed and added that there are around about 58 major laboratories in Lahore and the average daily infectious waste generation at each of these labs is about 7.5kg/lab producing a total of about 435kg per day.

There are about 1,096 beds of all Basic Health Units/ dispensaries/ hospitals in Lahore under Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and it is estimated that infectious waste generation is about 340kg/day.

Besides this, infectious waste is also generated in the consulting clinics, maternity homes, dispensaries, veterinary hospitals of Lahore and no authentic data about their numbers and the daily waste generation is available. It is roughly estimated that about 500kg/day infectious waste generates on daily basis from consulting clinics, maternity homes, dispensaries and veterinary hospitals. So, it is estimated that total infectious waste generation rate from private healthcare units of Lahore is about 6,500kg/day.

Sources in LWMC revealed that majority of untreated infectious waste was going to plastic recycling units, where it is turned into plastic granule, which was used in manufacturing of various plastic items, including baby feeders, toys, plastic furniture, plates, dishes and etc.

They said infectious waste, if disposed of along with municipal waste, ultimately makes all municipal waste as infectious, consequently the volume of the infectious waste increases which may be the source of spreading infectious diseases.

This waste if treated inappropriately may cause adverse environmental impacts such as air pollution, soil contamination, underground water contamination and spread of infection in food chain, spread of contagious diseases e.g. Hepatitis-C, AIDS etc, said Rehan Paracha, a senior official of LWMC.

He said the major objectives of the new project are IT-based storage, collection, transportation, treatment and disposal system of the infectious waste from healthcare units of primary, secondary & tertiary healthcare units and private healthcare units. He said repair, operation and maintenance of the incinerator installed at Children’s Hospital, Lahore, is also a part of this project while installation of three autoclaves having treatment capacity of 05ton/day each will be constructed soon. LWMC will also organise capacity building training and awareness programmes under this project and will ensure safe burial of treated/untreated infectious waste.

Paracha said the project will cover all aspects of healthcare waste management starting from central storage facilities until its final disposal. He said construction of central storage facilities named as Yellow Rooms for infectious waste storage for Tertiary Care Hospitals is part of this project and land identification has already been done.

The project has been proposed to mitigate/overcome the environmental problems associated with open dumping or inappropriate treatment of infectious waste, Paracha said and concluded that the project will be completed during current financial year 2017-18.