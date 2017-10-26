‘Formulate a thorough Afghan peace process framework’

LAHORE :Pakistan should formulate and propose a thorough ‘Afghan peace process framework’ instead of giving explanations that there is no support mechanism for terrorists in its territory, every time someone points finger at it.

The ‘Do-more’ mantra, while has become innocuous over the years, yet it also signifies the US desire for continued relations with Pakistan and expectations from it. Therefore, the visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should be used for meaningful and constructive engagement in the light of the recent national, regional and global developments. There is a second ‘New World Order’ taking birth, and Pakistan needs to get its act together to find a long-lasting significance in the geopolitical ecosystem.

These views were shared by the distinguished panel at the Jang Forum held in relevance with the recent visit of the US Secretary of State to Pakistan. The guests at the forum were Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Foreign Affairs former Additional Secretary Nazir Hussain, defense analyst Vice-Air Marshal (Rtd) Anwar Mahmud Khan and political analyst Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmed Khan. The forum was mediated by Moayyed Jafri.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that Pakistan should look to engaging US Secretary of State Tillerson regarding meaningful and constructive engagement regarding the shared objectives in Afghanistan and the region. “Pakistan should play the lead by devising a peace process framework instead of merely explaining itself every time any country points a finger at its commitment to the objectives”, he said.

Internal civil- military stability is the key to fruitful and sustainable strategies that come out of such engagements, he stressed. Therefore, it would be a grave disservice to the country if the media highlighted any negativity that can be misconstrued to hamper and overshadow positive developments, he added. “There are no set global alliances in the world as such as these are very fluid engagements based on shared interests of the time and change with time, therefore, tagging and constraining ourselves would not be the best way to go,” he said. The neighboring countries of Afghanistan should be engaged to find a solution to the security issues in Afghanistan, he opined.

Former Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs Nazir Hussain said a fresh ‘New World Order’ was brewing and China was at the centre of it. China’s OBOR seeks to engage 42 percent of the total world trade, which is what the global politics is hovering around currently, he said.

He said that the foremost objective should be the establishment of trust between the two countries regarding objectives in Aghanistan, he said. ‘Somehow, in the US bible of foreign affairs, someone has carved in stone that the Haqqanis are the main source of problem in Afghanistan and they have Pakistan’s patronage. This image needs to be dispelled’, he said.

The west has, what it defines as, “The Muslim Problem”, and it has a hard time dealing with it because there is no central force of gravity to negotiate and engage. The Islamic Military Alliance was one effort to create such a centre of gravity but that too doesn’t appear to be effective, he mentioned, he said.

He said that US-Pak had been longstanding strategic partners and this relationship was nowhere close to its end. Therefore, he opined, there might be a case where Pakistan was pressurised to ‘Do More’, but the army’s offer of joint monitoring to dispel distrust was a welcome approach which might help.

Vice-Air Marshal (Rtd) Anwar Mahmud Khan said that Pakistan’s foreign affairs were suffering because of incompetent foreign minister who had no qualifications or credentials to serve in such a crucial position. He said that worldwide, the role of the military in foreign policy was a normal practice while in Pakistan it was demonised as government overtake, which was unfortunate.

Political analyst Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmed Khan said that the increasing US-India relations in the region should be a source of concern for Pakistan. The US-India bilateral trade is in excess of 115 billion dollar while Pakistan seems to be the second priority when it comes to the US financial engagements. The US has already engaged and empowered India beyond Pakistan’s acceptability in Afghanistan and is calling for greater role still, which is the prime source of friction between the two countries, he said.